SIH pushes SIU leaders for new nursing program

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois Healthcare urges SIU leaders to move forward with the creation of a nursing program in Carbondale.

SIH CEO Rex Budde said there's a shortage of nurses in southern Illinois.

"Simply put, we need more nurses," Budde told the SIU Board of Trustees earlier this month. "We need to train more nurses."

He said there are 75 staff positions throughout SIH he could fill today if there were enough qualified applicants. That's why he wants SIU trustees to approve the creation of a bachelor's program for nursing.

"The market down here is ripe for traditional and non-traditional nursing students to have a southern Illinois option," Budde said.

Campus groups like the Faculty Senate support the plan.

"SIUC faculty are concerned that any inaction on the B.S. in Nursing will mean a golden opportunity is lost to SIUC at a time when we can ill afford it," Johnathan Bean, SIUC Faculty Senate president said.

Interim president Dr. Kevin Dorsey said the university has to be careful about creating new programs, "The university is not blessed with an excess of funds and we have to figure out how to use those efficiently."

Especially since there's already a nursing program at SIUC but run through SIUE.

"I would be extremely reluctant to needlessly duplicate administrative expense when we could be using that money for student scholarships, to hire additional faculty, etc.," Dr. Dorsey said.

SIH has offered $750,000 to get the program off the ground.

Budde said a nursing program run by SIUC would expand current opportunities for people in the region, seeking nursing degrees and help improve care for people in southern Illinois hospitals.