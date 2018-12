WARSAW, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Benton County woman died in a house fire after re-entering the residence.

The Benton County sheriff's office says 76-year-old Barbara A. Beeson, of Warsaw died Saturday afternoon after her home caught fire. At some point, Beeson re-entered the home.

When firefighters and deputies arrived, the residence was engulfed in flames.

