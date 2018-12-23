Jackson County prosecutors deal with several murders in 2018

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- 15 people facing murder charges walked through the Jackson County Courthouse in 2018.

The oldest case is from 2014: Pravin Varughese.

A jury convicted Gaege Bethune in June but months later, a judge tossed the verdict out because of how the indictment was worded. The special prosecutor plans to drop the current charges, with the possibility new charges could be filed through a grand jury.

Several cases stem from 2016.

John Ingram pleaded guilty in March to charges in Tim Beaty's death on Easter 2016 and a jury convicted Travis Tyler of murder. A judge originally sentenced him to 85 years in prison but that has been reduced to 60.

Richard Powell is still awaiting a trial for the May 2016 death of Collin Kotlarz while both were in the Jackson County jail.

In August 2016, prosecutors believe three people killed Robin Stief: Robert Dennis, Lauren Stinde, and Tiesha Anderson.

Stinde already pleaded guilty but Dennis had a mistrial in October and Anderson is still awaiting trial.

Last week, a judge convicted Cortez Turner for the October 2016 murder of Detrick Rogers. Juwan Jackson still awaits trial in that case.

Moving to 2017, prosecutors believe Jarrell Pullen killed Javon Trott and his case is still pending.

A judge convicted Keith Ritcheson in September of murder in the death of both of his parents in August 2017.

In October 2017, prosecutors believe Carmen Stonemark hired James Michael Deese to kill her husband, Frank Stonemark.

Carmen is scheduled to go on trial in March while Deese has pleaded guilty.

Rebecca Valentine is accused of killing her boyfriend, Reginal Gilspie, in November 2017 and is still awaiting trial.

The only murder in 2018 involved Judious Kizeart, who faces charges for the death of Brandon Brooks from a failed robbery in February this year.

While Jackson County deals with those cases, other similar-sized counties have far fewer murder cases.

Jefferson County dealt with three murder cases, in some way, in 2018, while Franklin County had two and Williamson County had one.

Jackson County State's Attorney Mike Carr declined an on-camera interview, saying he didn't want to impact any of the cases moving forward, but he told News 3 his office is capable of handling workload.