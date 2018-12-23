2 police officers injured, 1 person killed in crashes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say two Louisville police officers were injured and one person was killed after a police chase led to two crashes in Kentucky's largest city.

Louisville Metro police spokesman Dwight Mitchell tells news outlets the crashes occurred Saturday night after officers tried to stop a Lexus SUV that was reported stolen. He says as the officers tried to stop the SUV, the driver turned and caused both officers to crash their vehicles.

The officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Mitchell says the SUV later crashed into a utility pole. He says one of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three passengers were taken to the hospital, with one in critical condition. The driver was apprehended.

