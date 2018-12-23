Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Survivors of a December tornado that injured more than two dozen people in a central Illinois city say they are struggling but grateful for the kindness they've been shown in the aftermath.

The State Journal-Register reports more than 25 people were injured Dec. 1 in Taylorville. The storm was part of a tornado outbreak that swept across the central U.S. and killed one person in Missouri.

The tornado that struck Taylorville destroyed more than 30 homes and businesses in the city and parts of Christian County, while causing major damage to more than 100 other structures.

Tiffani Bailey is grateful for the donations and kind treatment she's received in the aftermath . She and her family survived with a few broken ribs, cuts and bruises.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.