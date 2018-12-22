SUV driver killed in Missouri after striking combine tire - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SUV driver killed in Missouri after striking combine tire

CLEVELAND, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a sports utility vehicle driver has died after striking the tire of a combine that a large truck was towing.

The Cass County Sheriff's office says the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday in Cass County. Authorities say the driver died at the scene.

The crash forced the highway to close for about three hours.

The driver wasn't immediately identified. The second driver in the crash didn't report any injuries.

