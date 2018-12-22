Therapy horses help Northwestern University students

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) - Therapy horses are helping Northwestern University de-stress during exams.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports this is the fourth year Mane in Heaven has brought miniature therapy horses to the Evanston campus.

Nonprofit President Dina Ewing Morgan says the Barrington-based organization has seven therapy horses that visit local institutions including hospitals, social service agencies and universities.

Freshman Stephanie Yaur says she was excited to see the animals. She took several photos with them before returning to studying.

Northwestern faculty member Haley Moberg-Brauer also visited the animals. She says they remind students that "there's more out there than just your finals."

Darlene Kelly is a certified therapeutic recreation specialist at Shriners Hospital for Children in Chicago. She says therapy animals help lower blood pressure, improve cardiovascular health and release calming endorphins.

