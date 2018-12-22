Arrest made in Kentucky triple-homicide - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Arrest made in Kentucky triple-homicide

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. -- Deputies in Livingston County arrest a 29-year-old after finding three people inside a home, dead from gunshot wounds.

The suspect's name is Jackie Clint Doom and he lives in Grand Rivers, Ky.

Kentucky State Police public affairs officer Jay Thomas said the department received a call around 8:18 p.m. Friday about a dead person inside a home on Stringtown Road.

Troopers found three people inside, all dead from gunshot wounds.

Thomas said deputies arrested Doom after another person called the Livingston County Sheriff's office shortly after the initial call with knowledge of the deaths.

Autopsies are scheduled to be conducted today for the three victims.

