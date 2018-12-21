Benton City Commissioner ballot placement

WSIL -- On Friday, Benton held a lottery to determine name placement for city commissioner candidates on April's ballot.

City Clerk Brooke Craig says each of the eight candidates, who filed December 10th at 8 a.m., were assigned a number. A police officer then drew the numbers out of a bucket to determine their place on the ballot.

Craig says simultaneous filing happens often, so the city usually has to conduct a lottery.

"We have an election every four years, and we do not have staggered terms here," Craig explains. "So every time we have an election, the entire council is up for their new positions. Everybody wants to be first on the ballot, so everyone shows up at the same time."

Craig adds that one city commissioner candidate filed a week later than everyone else and will automatically have his name placed 9th on the ballot.

City Commissioner Ballot Placement:

1. Tom Carter

2. John D. Mohr

3. Albert Smith

4. Donald Storey

5. Chris Sawyer

6. Lee Messersmith

7. Ian Zane Perkins

8. Cathy Ann Garavalia

9. Brandon Overton.

On April 2 2019, voters will choose four city commissioners and one mayor.

Current Mayor Fred Kondritz filed on December 10th, so his name will be placed on the ballot before mayoral candidate Roy Simpkins, who filed on December 17th.