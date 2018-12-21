West Frankfort's fraternal groups worry about membership decline

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- Fraternal organizations in the city are seeing a decline in membership and getting little interest from the younger generation.

Audrey Loftus is the post manager for VFW 5764. She became a member two years ago and quickly took on the leadership position. "After a while you start picking up on that it's more than a bar. They really do a lot for the community and for our local veterans," Loftus says.

She's concerned the post might not be open much longer, "Realistically, I would say that we could stay afloat for the next three months."

There's been a steady decline of members over the past year and a half, which means less revenue. Loftus says World War II, Korean war and Vietnam veterans are passing away and younger veterans have other priorities like coping with PTSD and unemployment.

In an attempt to cut back costs, the VFW is now only open three days to serve food. "We've really been having some success with our food nights. We want people to be able to bring their whole family and have an affordable option."

Only a block away, West Frankfort's Elks Lodge has been facing the same issues. Leading Knight Christina Armes says membership has declined 20% in the past year, and the group also relies on their food nights for income.

Armes is worried about growing expenses from the Elks' old building, "It takes a lot to heat. our light bills are outrageous in a year. If you don't make enough, you can't keep it running."

Loftus and Armes say the groups need to say open to support members, and to be able to continue to give back to the community.

Both groups are encouraging new members to join. The VFW's food nights are open to the public, while guests to the Elks Lodge must be invited by a member.

