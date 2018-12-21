Widow warning others after $1,325 towing bill

WSIL -- A woman who lost her husband a month ago is left with more than a $1,000 towing bill but didn't know it until after she went to pick up his motorcycle.

Now, the widow is urging others to familiarize yourself with what your insurance will cover.

Sandra Call is dealing with the loss of her husband of 10 years.

"The night before Thanksgiving I was making cakes and pies and we were preparing for a family get together," Sandra said. "Never in a million years did I think I would never see my husband again."

47-year-old Army Veteran Jason Call died Wednesday, Nov. 21 while riding his motorcycle on Route 37 south of West Frankfort, between County Line Road and Southpoint Lane.

Jason collided with another man's motorcycle in the group around 8 p.m.

"Friday morning I called the insurance company to let them know about the accident," Sandra said. "At that time I was told that he only had liability and that any fees, towing or impounding, were my responsibility."

Sandra immediately asked the Franklin County Sheriff's Department about the bike being held at Abbott's Towing in Benton.

She says the deputy told her she wouldn't be in charge of the fees because she wasn't akin the bike to be held.

"I took what he said at face value," Sandra said.

For 14 days, the bike stayed at Abbott's Towing while the deputies investigated the crash.

This racked up a $1,325 bill with the towing company.

$250 for towing

3 hours at the crash site for $125/hour

14 days of impound at $50/day

News 3's Emily Manley reached out to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office asking why Sandra was asked to pay this bill when she had no control over the bike being impounded.

Former Sheriff Don Jones says the county wouldn't pay the bill because then it would be put off on tax payers.

Manley then asked if it was normal for accident reconstruction to be ongoing for 14 days.

Jones says that not surprising. He knows of a one vehicle crash with no fatalities that was being investigated for two years.

Current Sheriff, Dave Bartoni, says the county can't hold the bike because they don't have any storage.

Two weeks after Jason said, Sandra was told she could pick up the bike,

"I asked the towing company if I could give them a credit or debit card, and he said, 'No, I only accept cash,'" Sandra said.

Under Illinois State law, any towing or storage charges can be paid by the business's choice of cash, debit or credit card, check or wire transfer.

Sandra just wants other to understand the system so no one else is blind sided like her.

"I think it's important for the consumer, or the widow in this cast, to know up front what's going to be charged or what the process is going to be," Sandra said.

Sandra says Abbott's Towing did reduce her bill by $225 after the heard her concerns.