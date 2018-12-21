Hawley released records involving his office staff's work

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has released records showing employees in his office frequently used private email for official business and took direction from political consultants.

Hawley's office released 85 pages of records Friday that indicate his state staff used private email to communicate with political consultants Gail Gitcho and Timmy Teepell, who led Hawley's successful campaign for the U.S. Senate.

The Kansas City Star reports the consultants became involved in the attorney general's office shortly after Hawley took office in 2017.

The records also were an effort to respond to a Missouri Secretary of State's investigation into whether Hawley abused state resources.

John Sauer, an attorney for Hawley, said in a letter Friday that the records show Hawley didn't use any taxpayer funds for political campaigns or outside consultants.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

