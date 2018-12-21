St. Louis man accused of 9 killings; death penalty sought

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a St. Louis man accused of killing nine people since 2008 during his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking ring.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Anthony Jordan has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

Prosecutors say Jordan killed three people in 2008, two in 2010, three in 2013 and one man in 2014. They say he has also tried to threaten or harm witnesses and tried to threaten and bribe U.S. Marshals Service and jail workers.

They cite his involvement in the drug ring as among the "aggravating factors" in their request to seek the death penalty if Jordan is convicted.

His attorneys didn't immediately reply to Friday emails seeking comment.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

