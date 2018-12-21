Stymied in 2018, GOP looks to try again on pension reform

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican majorities in the state legislature will try again to change the state's troubled public pension systems when they return to the state Capitol in January.

Republicans have controlled state government for nearly two years. But they have not been able to enact structural changes to the state's pension systems, which are at least $38 billion short of the money required to pay retirement benefits over the next three decades.

The most recent failure came this week when Republican Gov. Matt Bevin called lawmakers back in session in an effort to pass a pension proposal recently struck down by the state Supreme Court on procedural grounds. But lawmakers adjourned without passing anything.

Republican leaders say they are committed to passing pension changes in 2019.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.