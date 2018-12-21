Review of fired Chicago pathologist cases far from complete

CHICAGO (AP) - A medical examiner's office in Chicago says it's still a year away from completing a review of a fired pathologist's cases after finding he had botched autopsies and missed a murder.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the Cook County agency has only reviewed one-third of the 218 cases handled by Dr. John E. Cavanaugh. He was fired from his $225,000-a-year post last year after his work was called into question.

So far, the county medical examiner's office has changed Cavanaugh's findings regarding "manner of death" in five of the cases reviewed.

The medical examiner's office ordered the review after finding Cavanaugh failed to realize that a man found dead in a burning apartment had died from stabbing wounds.

The 61-year-old pathologist is from Crown Point, Indiana. He continues to work part-time for the Marion County Coroner in Indianapolis.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

