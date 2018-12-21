Funeral held for Chicago police officer killed by train - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Funeral held for Chicago police officer killed by train

CHICAGO (AP) - One of two Chicago police officers struck and killed by a train is being remembered as a devoted father and husband, loyal friend and dedicated police officer.

Hundreds of officers on Friday crowded into a Roman Catholic Church on the city's South Side where Cardinal Blase Cupich helped celebrate a funeral Mass for 31-year-old Gary Conrad. Speakers included Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Johnson spoke of Gary as a friend to other officers. He reminded the audience that it was Gary's dedication to finding the person who had just fired a gun that led him and Officer Eduardo Marmolejo Monday night to the train tracks where they were killed by a passing commuter train.

Marmolejo's funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

