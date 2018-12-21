County insurer to pay $2M over death of disabled man - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

County insurer to pay $2M over death of disabled man

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri county's share of a settlement with the family of a developmentally disabled man whose body was found encased in concrete is $2 million.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that Callaway County says its insurer will pay out the money to the mother and estate of Carl DeBrodie. DeBrodie's body was found in a storage unit in April 2017, about a week after he was reported missing from Second Chance Homes in Fulton. Investigators believe his disappearance from the supported living home wasn't reported for months. The suit alleged a lack of oversight.

The structured settlement was reached earlier this month, although details weren't disclosed at the time. DeBrodie's mother's attorney, Rudy Veit, says the $2 million doesn't include settlement money from Second Chance or any of its employees.

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.