Turner found guilty of 2016 murder

JACKSON CO., Ill. -- A judge has found a Murphsyboro man guilty of murder, perjury, and other gun charges.

Cortez Turner was one of two men charged with murder in the 2016 drive by shooting of Detrick Rogers.

Judge Ralph Bloodworth found Turner guilty on Friday after a four day bench trial.

Turner will be sentenced within 60 days, but an exact date has not been set.

