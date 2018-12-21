Deadly school shooting voted Kentucky's top story in 2018

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The tragedy that struck Marshall County High School when a gunman opened fire, killing two teenagers and injuring many more, has been voted Kentucky's top news story of 2018.

A close second in balloting by Associated Press editors, news directors and reporters was the surge in political activism by teachers who descended on Kentucky's capitol by the thousands to protest changes to the state's public pension system.

The push to revamp rules for some of Kentucky's Medicaid population was the state's No. 3 story.

Rounding out the top five were stories that dealt with the legislature's decision to revamp Kentucky's tax code and a shooting at a suburban Louisville grocery story that claimed two lives and led to hate crime charges.

