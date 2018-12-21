Inmate who says he was tortured by Chicago police set free - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Inmate who says he was tortured by Chicago police set free

CHICAGO (AP) - A judge has overturned a 25-year-old murder conviction of a man who said he was beaten and choked into confessing to a murder he didn't commit by a notorious squad of Chicago detectives that allegedly tortured more than 100 suspects for two decades.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that 45-year-old Arnold Day walked out of prison this week after prosecutors agreed not to seek to retry him in the slaying of Jerrod Erving.

The judge's order came the same week that another judge granted a new trial for a prison inmate who says he was beaten into confessing to a 1990 murder by the same squad commanded by disgraced former Cmdr. Jon Burge.

The city has paid out more than $130 million in Burge-related cases. Burge was convicted of perjury but never prosecuted for torture. He died this year.

