2 hunters arrested after 1 swan killed, another wounded - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 hunters arrested after 1 swan killed, another wounded

Posted: Updated:

MOUND CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two hunters have been arrested after killing a federally protected trumpeter swan and wounding a tundra swan in Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the suspects haven't been identified pending the filing of charges. They were arrested last week while hunting in Holt County in far northwest Missouri.

The dead swan was seized as evidence, while the wounded one was released the next day. Trumpeter swans have an 8-foot (2.5 meters) wingspan, making them the largest waterfowl to fly across Missouri during their annual winter migration. Tundra swans, which are smaller, also are a protected species.

Missouri Department of Conservation wildlife agent Jade Wright says the hunters likely mistook the birds for snow geese. But he says mistaken identity doesn't matter when it comes to considering charges.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.