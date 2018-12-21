Man gets 265 years for molesting, photographing 1-year-old - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man gets 265 years for molesting, photographing 1-year-old

Posted: Updated:

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man has been sentenced to about 265 years in prison after the parents of a 1-year-old came home to find the man photographing and molesting their daughter.

The Kansas City Star reports that 28-year-old Jayson Newlun was sentenced Thursday in Clay County for three counts of statutory sodomy and seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Court records say Newlun was visiting a couple who left him with their sleeping daughter in June 2017 while they went to the store. Upon returning, they found Newlun abusing the baby. Court records say the girl's father tackled Newlun and held him until police arrived.

Prosecutor Daniel White said in a statement that the mother screamed "I hope you go down for this," and Newlun responded, "I do, too."

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.