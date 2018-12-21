Remembering 'Black Christmas' in West Frankfort - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Remembering 'Black Christmas' in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- On Friday, Dec. 21, 1951 an explosion happened at the Orient 2 Mine near West Frankfort. That blast killed 119 coal miners died.

The tragedy affected people in West Frankfort to the point that they threw their Christmas decorations out. The period was then remembered as 'Black Christmas.'

We talked more about it with Jim Muir and Steve Sawalich from the Old King Coal Festival.

