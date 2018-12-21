Royals general manager Dayton Moore visits Kansas inmates

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (AP) - Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore has been making holiday visits to Kansas inmates.

The Kansas City Star reports that Moore stopped Wednesday at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility. Moore talked about his Christian faith, his family and took questions from an audience of about 200 for more than an hour. During his visit, Moore put his hand on one inmate's shoulder and prayed with him.

Moore said God "is not impressed with the general manager of a baseball team." He says, "It's our job, it's our responsibility, to use that gift as a platform to help others."

He also made a stop Tuesday at the prison in Larned with Matt Fulks, director of Moore's "C'' You In The Major Leagues Foundation, which seeks to promote character and community.

