Decomposed body found along Kansas City walking path - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Decomposed body found along Kansas City walking path

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a man's decomposed body along a walking path in south Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the discovery was made around noon Thursday. Police are investigating the death as a homicide. Police say there were apparent signs of trauma and that the man's death didn't appear to be from natural causes.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.