Job Squad: December 21, 2018

WSIL -- There are a handful of positions open in today's Job Squad report.



The Franklin County State's Attorney's Office is seeking applicants for one full time and one part time assistant State's Attorney. The salary for the full-time position is between $42,500 and $60,000. Send your resume and cover letter to 411 E. Main St., Benton, IL 62812.

TCT Ministries is hiring a producer. It's a full-time position. Apply by sending a resume to PO Box 1010, Marion, IL 62959.

Sports Clips in Marion is hiring cosmetologists. The pay is $18 an hour. Apply in person. Sports Clips is located on the Williamson County Parkway in Marion.