Shopper breaks window, stops theft with his elbow

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A northwestern Indiana man says he smashed the window of a car to stop shoplifters outside a busy store.

Eric Cordell says he needed six stitches for his injuries, but he was able to recover a bag of coats stolen from a TJ Maxx in Schererville on Dec. 4.

Cordell was leaving the store after buying gift cards when he heard a woman say that a man had taken a bag. He chased the thief, who got into a car, and then smashed the window with his elbow. Cordell tells the Post-Tribune , "I don't know what I was thinking."

The thief gave up the bag and drove off with an accomplice. Schererville police were able to track down the vehicle. Spokesman Brian Neyhart says charges are pending.

Information from: Post-Tribune, http://posttrib.chicagotribune.com/

