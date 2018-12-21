Kentucky's jobless rate unchanged in November - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky's jobless rate unchanged in November

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say the state's unemployment rate remained steady in November.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics says the state's seasonally adjusted jobless rate for November was 4.5 percent. The preliminary statewide figure was unchanged from the prior month.

Officials say the November jobless rate was the same as in November 2017.

They say Kentucky added 277 people to its civilian labor force last month, bringing the state's labor force to 2,075,664.

Officials say employment increased last month in the state's professional and business services sector and the manufacturing sector. Other gains occurred in the trade, transportation and utilities sector, the education and health services sector and the leisure and hospital sector.

They say the sectors showing employment decreases last month included financial activities and construction.

