Help animals enjoy a Silent Night for Christmas

WSIL-- If you love animals and want to help some enjoy a silent night this holiday, you may want to reach out to Wright Way Rescue.

The organization says their animals have asked to spend time in a real home for Christmas. To help, you can foster an animal Monday through the holiday. You can pick up a cat or dog on Christmas Eve and drop it back off on December 27, or you can apply to adopt the animal if you feel you can't live without it.

To sign up, you can email admissions@wright-wayrescue.org or call the rescue at 618-208-1509.