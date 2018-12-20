Help animals enjoy a Silent Night for Christmas - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Help animals enjoy a Silent Night for Christmas

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Wright Way Rescue Facebook page Courtesy: Wright Way Rescue Facebook page

WSIL-- If you love animals and want to help some enjoy a silent night this holiday, you may want to reach out to Wright Way Rescue.

The organization says their animals have asked to spend time in a real home for Christmas. To help, you can foster an animal Monday through the holiday. You can pick up a cat or dog on Christmas Eve and drop it back off on December 27, or you can apply to adopt the animal if you feel you can't live without it.

To sign up, you can email admissions@wright-wayrescue.org or call the rescue at 618-208-1509.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.