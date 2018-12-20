Organic nut butters recalled due to Listeria

WSIL -- Inspired Organics, LLC is recalling its Organic Almond, Peanut, and Tahini Butters due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Today's expanded recall comes a little more than a week after the same company recalled its Sunflower Butter.

The products were distributed to stores in all three states in our area: Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky as well as Indiana, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

You can click here to read more on the expanded recall. And you can click here to see the Sunflower Butter recall.

Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800-729-3354 between the hours of 7:15 am and 3:30 pm, Monday through Friday.