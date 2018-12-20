Former Duke Energy CEO Jim Rogers dies at age 71

By The Associated Press



Jim Rogers, the former chairman and CEO of Duke Energy, has died. He was 71.

Randy Wheless, spokesman for the Charlotte, North Carolina-based utility, confirmed through family members that Rogers died Monday at his home in Louisville, Kentucky. The cause of death wasn't known.

Rogers became president and CEO of Duke Energy after its 2006 merger with Cincinnati, Ohio-based Cinergy, which he had headed for 11 years. He retired at the end of 2013, stepping down as part of a settlement with the North Carolina utilities regulator, ending an investigation into the company's takeover of in-state rival Progress Energy.

Rogers co-chaired fundraising campaigns to create downtown museums, and had a role in helping Charlotte host the 2012 Democratic National Convention.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

