Groups working to bring a Warming Center to Carbondale

WSIL -- For the second year in a row, HUD reports that homelessness is increasing. In 2018, nearly 553,000 Americans were counted as staying in a shelter, transitional home, or on the street. Illinois accounted for 10,000 people in the total count.

HUD gets its figures through a self-reported survey conducted annually one night in January.

Dorian Heimbach, a case manager for Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless, says the data collection method isn't accurate and doesn't account for much of our region's homeless population, "It's mainly people staying with family and friends, and just couch surfing."

She explains that for neighbors to get into transitional housing, they have to come directly off the streets or from a shelter. Many times shelters are full, and it can take weeks to months to get into housing.

"It kinds of creates a hassle for people," Heimbach says. "They get frustrated and just kind of give up and keep staying with family."

Heimbach says some have even less of a support system, "We do have some populations that do sleep out in the woods. There are some people who do chose to sleep in their cars."

To help with shelter overflow during the cold winter months, several groups are trying to raise $7,500 to open a temporary warming center in Carbondale. In order to keep the center open for the duration of the winter in 2019, the groups are hoping to raise $50,000.

Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams says as soon as the funding goal is met, they will rent several modular trailers to put on a city-owned lot until the end of March, "It would provide them a place for them to get out of the weather, be warm, get a good night's sleep."

Williams encourages locals to donate and show Carbondale is a value-based community. "We're trying to address a problem that helps a segment of society that really gets overlooked," he says.

Donations are tax deductible and you can mail a check with "Warming Center" written in the memo line to the address below.

Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless

P.O. Box 955

Marion, IL 62951