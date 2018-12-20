Southern Illinois fire department helps fight the opioid crisis

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- The Harrisburg Fire Department is adding a tool to their trucks to combat the opioid crisis.

Fire Chief John Gunning says the department will begin to work with Narcan after the first of the year.

Gunning says they are not the first fire department in southern Illinois to use the opioid overdose reversal.

Harrisburg Fire Department decided it was time for them to start using it to keep the community safe.

"It's one of those things we've been trying to steer away from for awhile but it's at the point now where it's a must have for the fire service," Gunning said.

Gunning says all paid firefighters will be taught how to administer Narcan.

Adding this took to the fire department isn't going to cost the department anymore.