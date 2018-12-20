Harrisburg Fire Department sees uptick in fire calls

WSIL-- If you love animals and want to help some enjoy a silent night this holiday, you may want to reach out to Wright Way Rescue.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- The City of Harrisburg's Fire Department is investigating a string of fires over the past month.
WSIL -- For the second year in a row, HUD reports that homelessness is increasing. In 2018, nearly 553,000 Americans were counted as staying in a shelter, transitional home, or on the street. Illinois accounted for 10,000 people in the total count.
WSIL -- Inspired Organics, LLC is recalling its Organic Almond, Peanut, and Tahini Butters due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- The Harrisburg Fire Department is looking to add a tool to combat the opioid crisis.
ALTO PASS, Ill. -- For many, Christmas is a time of joy and celebration, but for others who are dealing with grief of a difficult time in their life, the holidays can bring on the blues.
WSIL -- lllinois' population declined for the fifth year in a row.
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on the Senate's passage of the Continuing Resolution, which will fund the seven Fiscal Year 2019 appropriations bills not yet enacted through February 8, 2019:
WSIL -- If you are like many, you don't want to see the government shut down, but you also want the border wall to be built along the U.S.'s southern border.
WSIL -- GNC is recalling more than 750,000 packages of Women's Iron Complete Dietary Supplement (60 caplets) because the packaging does not meet federal regulations for child resistant packaging.
