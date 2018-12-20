Harrisburg Fire Department sees uptick in fire calls

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- The City of Harrisburg's Fire Department is investigating a string of fires over the past month.

Fire Chief John Gunning says some of the fires could have been prevented.

"This time of year you're seeing a lot of electrical fires from overloading the circuits," Gunning said.

Within the past four weeks, there have been 5 house fires in Harrisburg at the addresses below.

Nov. 19 - House fire on W. Church St.

Dec. 13 - Vacant house fire on McHaney St.

Dec. 14 - House fire on Friendship Ln.

Dec. 19 - House fire on S. Roosevelt St.

Dec. 19 - House fire on S. Ledford St.

Everyone got out of the houses in time, so nobody was hurt in any of the fires.

Wednesday night, the department was called out to three different fire scenes within a three-hour time span.

"We are on average for about two calls a day this month, normally we have about 20 calls a month," Gunning said.

The fire department has already seen an increase of 15 fires this year compared to last, and there are still 11 days left in the calendar year.

So far, there have been 204 calls this year, last year's total was 189.

"For the younger firefighters, it's a rush, but for the veteran firefighters, they are thinking, 'not another one,'" Gunning said.

Gunning says he believes squatters started the fire in the vacant house.

"They will go in and use maybe kerosene heater or something like that, that doesn't require electricity or anything like that," Gunning said. "They just get careless."

Gunning says the fires are not connected, but are accidental and could have been avoided.

"If you're using extension cords, don't set anything on top of the cords," Gunning said. "It causes heat resistance which causes a shortness in the wire."

The Harrisburg Fire Department wants to remind you to not leave candles unsupervised. Always blow them out before leaving. They also remind you not to overload your circuits, and to spread your electrical items to different outlets.