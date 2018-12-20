Kentucky man injured in shootout with officer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky man injured in shootout with officer

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been critically injured in a shootout with a conservation officer.

Kentucky State Police say 55-year-old Gary L. Ranburger of Morgantown was taken to a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital Thursday and is in critical but stable condition.

Police said state Fish and Wildlife Resources Conservation Officer Jonathan Barks responded to a call from the Butler County Sheriff's Department for assistance at the scene of a domestic dispute.

Police said Barks located Ranburger outside his home, and a confrontation occurred and shots were fired. Barks wasn't injured. He has been placed on customary administrative leave.

Kentucky State Police are investigating.

