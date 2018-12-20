Kentucky man injured in shootout with officer

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been critically injured in a shootout with a conservation officer.

Kentucky State Police say 55-year-old Gary L. Ranburger of Morgantown was taken to a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital Thursday and is in critical but stable condition.

Police said state Fish and Wildlife Resources Conservation Officer Jonathan Barks responded to a call from the Butler County Sheriff's Department for assistance at the scene of a domestic dispute.

Police said Barks located Ranburger outside his home, and a confrontation occurred and shots were fired. Barks wasn't injured. He has been placed on customary administrative leave.

Kentucky State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.