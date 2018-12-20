Farmer pleads guilty to $140M in false organic grain sales - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Farmer pleads guilty to $140M in false organic grain sales

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A farmer who owned an Iowa grain brokerage has pleaded guilty to falsely marketing $140 million dollars' worth of corn, soybeans and wheat as "certified organic."

Sixty-one-year-old Randy Constant of Chillicothe, Missouri, pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday under a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in Cedar Rapids.

Constant faces a potential prison sentence of 12 years or more, but that could be reduced at sentencing due to his ongoing cooperation.

The deal calls for Constant to forfeit $128 million, but his lawyer says he's broke.

Attorney Mark Weinhardt says Constant's profit was a tiny fraction of the $140 million in total sales and mostly supported a sustainable fish production company that has failed.

Weinhardt says Constant "accepts full responsibility" for falsely representing that grain he sold was organic.

