Former state Comptroller Hynes among Pritzker's top staff

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker has named former state Comptroller Dan Hynes as deputy governor among top staff picks.

The Democrat also announced Thursday that state Rep. Christian Mitchell and education advocate Jesse Ruiz will serve as deputy governors.

Hynes was elected comptroller in 1998 and served three terms. He finished second to Barack Obama for the 2004 Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate and unsuccessfully challenged Gov. Pat Quinn in 2010.

Hynes is currently senior executive UBS Asset Management. As president, Obama named him U.S. observer to the International Fund for Ireland.

Chicago Democrat Mitchell was elected to the House in 2012 and last summer became executive director of the Illinois Democratic Party.

Ruiz has been chairman of the Illinois State Board of Education and ran unsuccessfully this year for attorney general.

