Vet accused of threatening president, sheriff faces charge

CAMERON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man who is accused of threatening to shoot President Donald Trump and a Missouri sheriff had 30 firearms in his home when he was arrested.

Forty-two-year-old Christopher Kelley was charged Wednesday with possessing a firearm despite a domestic violence order of protection.

Federal charging documents say Kelley talked about killing the Clinton County sheriff and the president in October while at the county courthouse. He subsequently was banned from possessing weapons and denied having any when officers went to his home Monday. But after telling a witness he "might hurt somebody," police obtained a search warrant. They found multiple shotguns, handguns and several M1 .30-caliber rifles.

Charging documents describe Kelley as a veteran with PTSD. Kelley's attorney didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.