Man says he found gun that led Chicago cops to train tracks

CHICAGO (AP) - The man police were searching for when two Chicago officers were struck and killed by a train says he didn't know police were looking for him following reports of gunfire.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday that Edward Brown told detectives he'd found a gun and had taken it to a remote area near the train tracks to see if it worked Monday evening.

Guglielmi says detectives believe Brown, who was stopped minutes later by other officers near a train station on the city's South Side.

The officers killed were Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo. Investigators say the officers likely didn't see or hear the train that hit them because of a another train traveling toward them from a different direction.

Brown is scheduled to appear in court Thursday on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

