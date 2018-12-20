Brazil Judge suspends Boeing-Embraer deal for second time - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Brazil Judge suspends Boeing-Embraer deal for second time

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - A Brazilian judge has for the second time in a month stalled a US$5.26 billion deal between airplane manufacturers Boeing and Embraer.

The temporary injunction issued Wednesday by Judge Victorio Giuzio Neto comes three days after the companies agreed to terms. A superior court overruled a similar decision by Neto only 10 days earlier.

Boeing is to receive 80 percent of the joint venture and Embraer the remaining 20 percent. The subsidiary is expected to take on all of Embraer's commercial aviation activities.

Neto's ruling follows a petition by labor unions.

The agreement between the two companies is championed by Embraer as necessary to keep the company competitive.

Workers organizations say that the joint-venture is, in fact, a sale and will move most of the business to the U.S.

