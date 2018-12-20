Dashcam video shows religious store suspect berating trooper

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The man suspected of killing a customer and sexually assaulting two other women at a religious supply store in suburban St. Louis is shown in a dashcam video in a belligerent conversation with a Missouri state trooper.

Thomas Bruce is jailed on charges of first-degree murder and several other counts for the attack at the Catholic Supply store on Nov. 19.

KTVI-TV obtained dashcam video from an Oct. 17 accident in Jefferson County, where Thomas lives. The other driver told KTVI that Bruce was driving aggressively and pulled in front of him before braking suddenly, causing the accident.

On the video, Bruce tells a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper, "You work for me. I pay your taxes (expletive)!"

No charges were filed in the accident.

Information from: KTVI-TV, http://www.fox2now.com/

