4 men sentenced in shooting that killed Olympian's daughter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Four men convicted in the 2016 slaying of Olympic track star Tyson Gay's teenage daughter have been sentenced by a Kentucky judge.

News outlets report 40-year-old Chazarae Taylor; his son, 21-year-old D'Markeo Taylor; 23-year-old D'Vonta Middlebrooks; and 22-year-old Lamonte Williams were sentenced Wednesday in Fayette County Circuit Court on related charges.

Authorities say 15-year-old Trinity Gay was a bystander when gunfire broke out in a restaurant parking lot.

Prosecutors said Chazerae Taylor started a chain reaction of shooting that caused her death. He received a 20-year prison sentence for wanton murder and wanton endangerment. Middlebrooks got 15 years imprisonment. D'Markeo Taylor and Williams got five years' probation.

Tyson Gay has said he's glad Trinity got some justice. Her mother, Shoshana Boyd, expressed frustration at not knowing who was ultimately responsible.

