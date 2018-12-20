2 Legionnaires' cases reported involving guests at hotel - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri health officials suspect that a suburban St. Louis hotel's water supply may be to blame after two unrelated guests were diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned recent guests of the Marriott St. Louis West hotel in west St. Louis County that they could have been exposed.

Guests who stayed there in October and November were diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease.

The state health department says preliminary testing was positive for Legionella germs in the hotel's cooling tank, used for showers and drinking water. An investigation continues.

Legionnaires' symptoms are similar to pneumonia. The disease got its name from a 1976 outbreak at an American Legion convention in Philadelphia in which 34 people died.

