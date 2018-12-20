Friday expected to busiest day of holiday season at Lambert

ST. LOUIS (AP) - If you're flying to or from St. Louis on Friday, be patient.

Lambert Airport says Friday is expected to be the peak day for holiday travel, with more than 22,000 passengers flying into or out of the airport.

Lambert officials project a 4 percent increase in passenger check-ins over a 13-day period that runs from the weekend before Christmas through Jan. 2. All told, 225,000 passengers are expected to check in and clear security over that period, compared to 216,000 passengers a year ago.

The two days after Christmas are expected to be the second- and third-busiest travel days.

Lambert officials say the busy Christmas season follows a Thanksgiving holiday that saw a 5.1 percent increase in passenger activity.

