Skull found; ties to missing woman case investigated - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Skull found; ties to missing woman case investigated

Posted: Updated:

BELLFLOWER, Mo. (AP) - Investigators are trying to determine if a skull found in a remote area of eastern Missouri is connected to the case of a woman missing for more than two years.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Department spokesman Andy Binder told KTVI-TV that a human skull was found on Saturday in nearby Montgomery County, not far from where the body of 50-year-old William Benhardt was found in June 2016. Authorities believe Benhardt shot himself.

Investigators say that around that same time, Bernhardt had argued with his wife, Sussette Benhardt, at a nursery they owned near Troy in Lincoln County, as they were going through a divorce. She hasn't been seen since then.

Montgomery County Sheriff Matt Schoo says an autopsy on the remains is planned.

Information from: KTVI-TV, http://www.fox2now.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.