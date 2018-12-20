Skull found; ties to missing woman case investigated

BELLFLOWER, Mo. (AP) - Investigators are trying to determine if a skull found in a remote area of eastern Missouri is connected to the case of a woman missing for more than two years.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Department spokesman Andy Binder told KTVI-TV that a human skull was found on Saturday in nearby Montgomery County, not far from where the body of 50-year-old William Benhardt was found in June 2016. Authorities believe Benhardt shot himself.

Investigators say that around that same time, Bernhardt had argued with his wife, Sussette Benhardt, at a nursery they owned near Troy in Lincoln County, as they were going through a divorce. She hasn't been seen since then.

Montgomery County Sheriff Matt Schoo says an autopsy on the remains is planned.

Information from: KTVI-TV, http://www.fox2now.com/

