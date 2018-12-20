St. Louis firefighter hospitalized after fall

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis firefighter is hospitalized in stable condition after falling through a floor of a burning building.

Fire officials say the fire at a three-story apartment building was reported around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The blaze was on the second and third floors. The injured firefighter fell through the third floor onto the second floor and suffered a head injury.

Fire officials have not released any further details about the firefighter's condition.

The building was unoccupied and was being renovated. It sustained extensive smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

