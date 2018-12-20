Waffle House shooting suspect sent delusional text messages - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Waffle House shooting suspect sent delusional text messages

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The man accused of killing four people in a Nashville Waffle House in April used to send his father text messages in which he punctuated everyday chitchat with delusional rants.

The texts filed as evidence in federal court this week include plenty of discussion about work and meals. But Travis Reinking also writes that his phone is being hacked and people are trying to kill him. The 29-year-old accuses his father of being involved, writing last year, "If your helping them, please stop no matter what it cost you."

After November 2017, Reinking stops responding to his father's messages. In one of his last texts to his son, Jeffrey Reinking writes, "Mom and I are wondering if everything is ok. We haven't heard from you. And we are getting concerned."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.