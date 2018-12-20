Recently paroled man charged with attempting to kidnap girl - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Recently paroled man charged with attempting to kidnap girl

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man has been charged with attempting to kidnap a 10-year-old girl just three days after he was released from prison.

Twenty-eight-year-old Corey Tyler Owens, of Sedalia, is jailed on $250,000 bond on charges of first-degree kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance, third-degree assault and resisting arrest. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

WDAF-TV reports that he was arrested over the weekend in Sedalia after he was paroled on drug and theft charges. Charging documents say the manager of a halfway house saw Owens push the girl against a van and another person in the house heard the girl shout, "He's trying to take me."

Several people then tackled Owens. The girl had been visiting her 9-year-old cousin at the home where Owens was staying.

