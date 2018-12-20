Man, 22, dies of suspected accidental shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a 22-year-old man has died after an apparent accidental shooting in Columbia.

Police said in a news release that Travious Grant died Wednesday while undergoing emergency surgery at University Hospital. Another person took him to the hospital after he was shot at an apartment.

The release said the investigation suggests Grant was shot "accidentally" and that detectives don't believe it was "an intentional act."

