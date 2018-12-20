Deadline nears to change party affiliation ahead of primary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky election officials say the deadline is approaching for people to change their registered political party in time for 2019 elections.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes say the deadline is Dec. 31. Grimes say the deadline is important for people considering a party-affiliation change and want to participate in next year's May primary.

Next year, Kentuckians will go to the polls to elect statewide officials including governor and lieutenant governor.

Kentucky law says that to be qualified to vote in a partisan primary election, a voter must be a member of that party on Dec. 31 of the prior year. It says new voters who have not changed their party affiliation will also be considered qualified to participate in a partisan primary election.

